About this product
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
- Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing
- This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel
- Easy to cultivate in hot, slightly dry climates
- Will be ready for harvest in 9-10 weeks from seed, expect to yield about 5 ounces of high-quality cannabis per square meter of growing space.
- Outdoor growers should harvest in late October or in 3 months from seed.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.