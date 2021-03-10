✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



- Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing

- This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel

- Easy to cultivate in hot, slightly dry climates

- Will be ready for harvest in 9-10 weeks from seed, expect to yield about 5 ounces of high-quality cannabis per square meter of growing space.

- Outdoor growers should harvest in late October or in 3 months from seed.



