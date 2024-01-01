  • Blue Dynamite as the afternoon sun wanes. This beautifully colored CBD cultivar carries fruity notes
  • Josh inspecting the Harle Tsu. Yep - looks good. CBD: 11% | THC: 0.30%
  • Llama Kush, our exclusive cultivar sold at all Serra Cannabis locations. CBD 13% | THC 0.4%
  • Aaron Howard, our master grower, giving orders in the greenhouse while inspecting the Llama Kush.
Logo for the brand East Fork Cultivars

East Fork Cultivars

Cultivating quality CBD cannabis. All sungrown. All organic.
Product image for CBD prerolls by East Fork Cultivars
Pre-rolls
CBD prerolls

Product image for Pineapple Jager
Flower
Pineapple Jager

THC 6-8%
CBD 15-17%
Product image for Harle Tsu
Flower
Harle Tsu

Product image for OG 78
Flower
OG 78

Product image for Kush Petals
Flower
Kush Petals

THC 3.87%
CBD 13.3%
Product image for Cherry Blossom
Flower
Cherry Blossom

Product image for Holy Water
Flower
Holy Water

THC 0.61%
CBD 15.4%
Product image for 3:1 East Fork Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
3:1 East Fork Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g

THC 4.14%
CBD 12.3%
Product image for East Fork
Flower
East Fork

THC 0.59%
CBD 18%
Product image for Balance - Bliss Berry Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Balance - Bliss Berry Pre-Roll 0.5g

THC 4.28%
CBD 12.5%
Product image for Takilma Kush CBD
Flower
Takilma Kush CBD

THC 0.6%
CBD 15.2%
Product image for Happy Lucky
Flower
Happy Lucky

THC 4%
CBD 12.3%
Product image for Stella Blue Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Stella Blue Pre-Roll 0.5g

THC 5.5%
CBD 10.8%
Product image for Ringo Tsu
Flower
Ringo Tsu

THC 0.492%
CBD 13.4%
Product image for '78 Llamas Pre-roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
'78 Llamas Pre-roll 0.5g

THC 0.54%
CBD 16.7%
Product image for Blue Shark
Flower
Blue Shark

THC 6.1%
CBD 11.5%
Product image for ACDC CBD Pre-roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
ACDC CBD Pre-roll 0.5g

THC 0.48%
CBD 17.4%
Product image for Oregon Guava Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Oregon Guava Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g

THC 1.1%
CBD 15.1%
Product image for Estrella Cadente
Flower
Estrella Cadente

THC 6.75%
CBD 7.47%
Product image for Skunk Rebellion
Flower
Skunk Rebellion

Product image for CBD Genetics - OG 78 and beyond
Clones
CBD Genetics - OG 78 and beyond

Product image for Ringo's Gift Pre Roll 0.25g
Pre-rolls
Ringo's Gift Pre Roll 0.25g

THC 0.59%
CBD 16.6%
Product image for Pennywise
Flower
Pennywise

Product image for Corazon De Pina (East Fork)
Flower
Corazon De Pina (East Fork)

THC 6.42%
CBD 13.2%