About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
14% | medium
No product reviews
