Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.