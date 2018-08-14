Loading…
Echo Electuary

Josh D OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 24%CBD
About this product

10.2% Terpenes
76.0% Cannabinoids
50% Live Nectar : 50% Distillate
Strain Lineage: SFV OG X Triangle Kush X Hell's OG
Cultivator: Benson Arbor

Josh D OG effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
