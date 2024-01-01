Introducing ALL Gas OG, a Indica strain that offers a balanced blend of energizing and relaxing effects. This strain is the result of crossing three top-notch strains, including Chemdawg, SFV OG, and Triangle Kush, resulting in a potent and flavorful experience. This strain is known for providing a powerful and long-lasting buzz that is perfect for those seeking a potent experience. The effects are well-balanced, providing users with a euphoric and uplifting high that stimulates the mind and boosts creativity. Its relaxing properties make it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind and de-stress after a long day. ALL Gas OG is also said to provide pain relief, making it a popular choice among medical users.



> Vibes with a Friday night learning Stairway to Heaven on your guitar

