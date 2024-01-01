All Gas OG RSO Tablet (25mg) (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing ALL Gas OG, a Indica strain that offers a balanced blend of energizing and relaxing effects. This strain is the result of crossing three top-notch strains, including Chemdawg, SFV OG, and Triangle Kush, resulting in a potent and flavorful experience. This strain is known for providing a powerful and long-lasting buzz that is perfect for those seeking a potent experience. The effects are well-balanced, providing users with a euphoric and uplifting high that stimulates the mind and boosts creativity. Its relaxing properties make it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind and de-stress after a long day. ALL Gas OG is also said to provide pain relief, making it a popular choice among medical users.

> Vibes with a Friday night learning Stairway to Heaven on your guitar

About this strain

All Gas OG, also known as “Gas” or “Asphalt Plant,” is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Venom OG and Humboldt OG. All Gas OG is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us All Gas OG effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose All Gas OG when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by Humbodlt Seed Co., All Gas OG features flavors like diesel, pungent, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed All Gas OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



