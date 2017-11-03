Sour Diesel RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
A powerful Sativa relative of Chemdawg, this strain is seeped in heavy happiness and euphoric energy. Packs a punch for extreme motivation: that To-Do list you’ve been avoiding will surely rewrite itself. Reported to help fight fatigue and regain appetite with its high THC content. Can also assist with depression, chronic pain and brain fog. Unless you’re pulling an all-nighter, Sour Diesel is recommended for daytime use only!

**Not recommended for newbies, or those prone to anxiety, panic and paranoia

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

