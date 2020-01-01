Emerald Cup Products proudly set the industry standard for safe, consistent, and sustainably grown cannabis products of the highest quality. Our cannabis is locally grown by responsible, sustainable farmers who care about the land and environment. All of our cannabis products start with the finest flowers grown naturally without pesticides. Emerald Cup Product’s master cultivators carefully select the very best genetics known for superior taste and potency, and our artisan hash makers work hard to ensure that Emerald Cup Concentrates are consistent, high-quality, and the absolute finest available. We know that our products reliability, safety, and consistency matters. Every batch of our flowers and concentrates is independently lab tested and certified for potency, microbiological contaminants, pesticides, and plant growth regulators.