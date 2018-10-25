Emerald Family Farms
EFF DSD Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g EFF DSD Pre-Rolls, formerly known as Do-Si-Dos, have a sweet fruit and diesel aroma and a strong skunky cookie flavor that will deliver a dose of euphoria followed by total relaxation.
DSD, formerly known as Do-si-Dos, is a flavorful and potent cross of GSC and Face Off OG. DSD buds are a densely packed emerald green with burnt orange hairs all heavily coated in trichomes as if rolled in sugar.
The potent DSD high is said to be both fast acting and long-lasting, beginning with a euphoric rush that calms the mind and body and brings a centered sense of introspection, as your mind slowly falls in upon itself while a deep relaxation spreads throughout your body.
The primary terpene in DSD is Limonene followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene providing an overly sweet and slightly fruity aroma, that expands into skunky and kushy diesel notes, along side an initial unmistakable cookie flavor followed by a pungent skunky diesel after-taste.
A Cannabis classic with a high THC percentage, this deliciously potent strain is loved for more than just its amazing flavor profile! Medical users love it for relief from insomnia and symptoms of chronic pain, nausea, and even depression.
Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
