About this product

Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g EFF DSD Pre-Rolls, formerly known as Do-Si-Dos, have a sweet fruit and diesel aroma and a strong skunky cookie flavor that will deliver a dose of euphoria followed by total relaxation.



DSD, formerly known as Do-si-Dos, is a flavorful and potent cross of GSC and Face Off OG. DSD buds are a densely packed emerald green with burnt orange hairs all heavily coated in trichomes as if rolled in sugar.



The potent DSD high is said to be both fast acting and long-lasting, beginning with a euphoric rush that calms the mind and body and brings a centered sense of introspection, as your mind slowly falls in upon itself while a deep relaxation spreads throughout your body.



The primary terpene in DSD is Limonene followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene providing an overly sweet and slightly fruity aroma, that expands into skunky and kushy diesel notes, along side an initial unmistakable cookie flavor followed by a pungent skunky diesel after-taste.



A Cannabis classic with a high THC percentage, this deliciously potent strain is loved for more than just its amazing flavor profile! Medical users love it for relief from insomnia and symptoms of chronic pain, nausea, and even depression.