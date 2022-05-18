About this product
This smooth burning pre-roll delivers a powerful high that begins in your head, but rounds out with you completely relaxed and often couch-locked.
Forbidden Fruit expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passion fruit candy.
Forbidden Fruit immediately induces a chilled perspective that is great for unwinding at the end of the day. A euphoric high that builds through the head and neck, zapping away stress and anxiety with a relaxing mood boost. The tranquilizing Indica effects of this strain make it a good choice for evenings or days off.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with