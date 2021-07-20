Loading…
Logo for the brand Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Apple Fritter effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
24% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
