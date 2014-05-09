About this product
Jack Wreck is a mighty cross between Sativa powerhouses Jack Herer and Trainwreck. Delectably lemony and earthy, Jack Wreck is incredibly psychoactive and perfect for those seeking a dependable Sativa.
Jack Wreck certainly delivers when it comes to an energizing and cerebral high. A true Sativa, this strain will jolt you with motivation and have you sufficiently elated and ready for good conversation.
One of the things that sets Jack Wreck apart from other strains is its wonderful concentration of aromas and flavor. To the nose, it is very lemony, sweet, and cheesy. The flavor profile is filled out upon inhale, where the smoke transforms into a very gassy and earthy taste.
Jack Wreck is the perfect Sativa to have you feeling optimistic and ready to seize the day. Equipped with a flavorful and complex terpene profile, this Loyal Jack Wreck Crumble is a must-smoke for Sativa lovers.
Jack Wreck is a potent sativa strain that combines two timeless classics, Jack Herer and Trainwreck. While Trainwreck’s influence is evident in Jack Wreck’s sweet citrus aroma, don’t expect the mellow, dreamy buzz associated with Jack Herer: Trainwreck genetics give Jack Wreck an intense kick of cerebral psychoactivity. The racy jolt of energy provided by this sativa hybrid may be too intense for some consumers, but those needing high THC levels can trust Jack Wreck for potent daytime enjoyment.
