Grown by Humboldt High Country Farm and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these Loyal Jack Wreck Pre-Roll Packs is a mighty cross between Sativa powerhouses Jack Herer and Trainwreck. Delectably lemony and earthy, Jack Wreck is incredibly psychoactive and perfect for those seeking a dependable Sativa.



Like many Sativas, Jack Wreck’s buds grow tall and display a beautiful collection of light and dark green hues. The naked eye can easily observe that the nugs are drizzled with trichomes and that orange hairs are interwoven through each bud.



Jack Wreck certainly delivers when it comes to an energizing and cerebral high. A true Sativa, this strain will jolt you with motivation and have you sufficiently elated and ready for good conversation.



One of the things that sets Jack Wreck apart from other strains is its wonderful concentration of aromas and flavor. To the nose, it is very lemony, sweet, and cheesy. The flavor profile is filled out upon inhale, where the smoke transforms into a very gassy and earthy taste.



Jack Wreck is the perfect Sativa to have you feeling optimistic and ready to seize the day. Equipped with a flavorful and complex terpene profile, this Humboldt HIgh Country Farm flower is a must-smoke for Sativa lovers.