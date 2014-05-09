Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Jack Wreck Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Sativa strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.



Jack Wreck is a mighty cross between Sativa powerhouses Jack Herer and Trainwreck. Delectably lemony and earthy, Jack Wreck is incredibly psychoactive and perfect for those seeking a dependable Sativa.



Jack Wreck certainly delivers when it comes to an energizing and cerebral high. A true Sativa, this strain will jolt you with motivation and have you sufficiently elated and ready for good conversation.



One of the things that sets Jack Wreck apart from other strains is its wonderful concentration of aromas and flavor. To the nose, it is very lemony, sweet, and cheesy. The flavor profile is filled out upon inhale, where the smoke transforms into a very gassy and earthy taste.



Jack Wreck is the perfect Sativa to have you feeling optimistic and ready to seize the day. Equipped with a flavorful and complex terpene profile, this Loyal Jack Wreck Sugar Wax is a must-smoke for Sativa lovers.