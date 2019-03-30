About this product

Our 1.5 gram Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 50/50 Hybrid Sundae Driver flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of Indica dominant 90/10 SFV OG Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.



Sundae Driver, aka Sunday Driver, is the decadent 50/50 Hybrid cross of two terpene packed strains, Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection.



The Sundae Driver high is happily laid back, soothing, and stimulating. Users will find the versatile high suitable for most any occasion. SFV OG provides an almost immediate onset of relaxing and sedative effects that leave your mind feeling stressfree and your body physically at ease.



Sundae Driver delivers the fruity tones of cherries, apricots, and fruity grape candy. Opening the tube fills the room with a berry aroma. On top of that, the SFV OG has an aroma of lemon with a touch of OG diesel and a taste of citrusy lemon pine with a sweet diesel aftertaste.



Delivering a happy heady rush that is mentally stimulating and energizing while complimented by supremely soothing physical effects. These effects are accompanied by a feeling of elevation and euphoria that is balanced by the deep Indica effects.