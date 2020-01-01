EMPIRE EXTRACTS works closely with a whole range of experts, from farmers , chemists , doctors, and technicians, to provide completely pure, clean CBD and cannabis strain specific terpenes for therapeutic , medical and recreational use. Firstly, we grow and harvest our medicinal hemp on a large scale, to produce plenty to go around. Next comes the processing and extraction process, to ensure that our product is as pure as can be. We believe that natural, alternative treatments using CBD really are the future, and our vision is to create the high-quality CBD products needed to make that future a reality. Our all-natural products are formulated using 99% CBD (cannabidiol) concentrate, so that the milligram dosage is carefully controlled, and the substance retains its potency. Our products are mostly available over-the-counter, and we are looking into expanding into a variety of exciting areas, including smoke and vape shops, dispensaries, health food stores, physicians and vets, and other medical facilities. We hope that you’ll join us on this journey, as we help show the world just what a difference our cannabidiol products can make.