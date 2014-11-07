King Tut, also known as "Tutankhamon," and "Pharaoh," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of AK-47. King Tut produces uplifting effects, making it an ideal choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain features flavors that are sour, skunky and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose King Tut to help relieve symptoms associated with pain. Growers say this strain is sensitive to high humidity and fungus, but makes for an excellent mother plant.

Questions about King Tut

Is King Tut an indica or sativa?

King Tut is a sativa strain.

How does King Tut make you feel?

King Tut makes you feel happy, uplifted, and energetic.

How does King Tut taste?

King Tut tastes skunky with sweet and earthy undertones.

What terpenes are in King Tut?

King Tut features myrcene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Tut?

Strains similar to King Tut include Monkey Mints, Tangerine Dream, and SFV OG Kush.