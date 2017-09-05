Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand EndoCanna

EndoCanna

Live Terp Syrup

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

EndoCanna's Live Terp Syrup is one of the first sauces to hit Colorado's cannabis market in 2015. EC Labs' Live Terp Syrup is a high terpene full spectrum (HTFSE) sauce, with some minor THC-A crystallization.

White 99 effects

Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!