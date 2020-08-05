About this product
For those looking for a more discrete option, prefer vaping to burning flower, or want a more flavorful experience, Ervana offers ceramic vape cartridges.
Our thoughtfully designed cartridges deliver a safe and incredibly smooth smoking experience with the oil only touching ceramic, never metal. Ceramic is an environmentally friendly material, leaving a benign effect when returned to the earth unlike other materials used in vapes and doesn’t leach into the oil like some metals.
WHY ERVANA VAPES?
• Our oil only touches ceramic and glass in the cart. It never touches metal which can leach, leaving a bad taste or worse, toxins in the vape.
• Our vapes contain ONLY THC, CBD, and terpenes.
• We NEVER use cutting or thickening agents – No PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E.
• Our vapes will always be 89-90%+ THC
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Forbidden Fruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.