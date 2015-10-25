Evergreen France
Silver Haze CBD
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Son arôme est typiquement Haze, épicé, acidulé et floral, tandis que son effet aidera à lutter contre la douleur, les inflammations et l'anxiété.
His aroma is typically Haze, spicy, slightly acid and floral, whereas its effect will help fight against the pain, the inflammations and anxiety.
Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
