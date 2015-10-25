Loading…
Logo for the brand Evergreen France

Evergreen France

Silver Haze CBD

SativaTHC 16%CBD

Son arôme est typiquement Haze, épicé, acidulé et floral, tandis que son effet aidera à lutter contre la douleur, les inflammations et l'anxiété.

His aroma is typically Haze, spicy, slightly acid and floral, whereas its effect will help fight against the pain, the inflammations and anxiety.

324 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
