Tinsel Mints is the exquisite result of our meticulous phenotype selection from the Wedding Cake x Kush Mints seed hunt. Among several impressive options, Tinsel Mints emerged as the top choice, showcasing its unique characteristics that set it apart. The buds of Tinsel Mints are covered with delicate, light yellow hairs, creating a visually striking contrast against its classic Kush appearance. It boasts a captivating aroma that combines the sweet, dessert-like notes of Wedding Cake with the refreshing minty undertones of Kush Mints. The effects are equally impressive, offering a balanced and uplifting experience that gently eases the mind and body into a state of relaxation.



