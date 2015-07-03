ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Liberty Haze

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid has more heady, cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

Effects

Happy 63%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 47%
Energetic 39%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 23%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

I've purchased Liberty Haze by Vashon Velvet and it is extremely potent, with a THC content of 26.71%! This is one of the most enjoyable lime-aid flavors which I can remember, never ashy and reminiscent of Peppermint Cookies. Very dense medium sized buds, glistening in Trichomes and an immediate and...
If you love sativas, this strain is defenetly for you. it´s great to uplift your weekend with your buddies, doing BBQs, Parties, do trekking, etc....it´s great to do stuff because you get very focused, it gives you lots of energy (dont smoke it if you intend to sleep after it) you all of the sudden ...
So nice. I've started the day with this strain and it's very pleasant. The corners of your mouth automatically go up. This would be a good strain for your friends who have very little experience with weed. You just get an immediate rush of happiness (zero paranoia or weirdness) and who doesn't lik...
In my top 5 favorite list. Love this strain on so many levels. Hit is smooth and taste is awesome. Hints of smokey citrus with a unique finish that I can't quite pin down but like, a lot! Effects are immediate and duration is a solid 2 hours or more. Pain relief is excellent and effects are eup...
A earth sweet flavour with a sweet lemony flovour! a intense cerebral head high which comes on very strong m, wouldn't recommend if you an suffer from anxiety or paranioa! super crystaly with a lime green colour, a strain more for sativa lovers
Chemdog 91
G13
Liberty Haze

