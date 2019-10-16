Loading…
Exotic Blendz

Chernobyl Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Chernobyl effects

Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!