About this product

Zero Distillate, Zero Added Terpenes, Pure High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract. Emerald Jack is an Oregon Native Strain that reminds me of walking through the woods.



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.



Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.