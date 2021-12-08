Peanut Butter Breath Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract VIAL 1gm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
This is Extractioneering’s liquid extract, the crowned achievement of our patent-pending extraction process. HTFSE usually tests at around 55% THC/a and usually greater than 13% terpenes. Prior to processing a batch of cannabis, we analyze the biochemistry to predict the best winterization conditions that result in a native balance of oleoresin molecules perfect for vaporization.
We strive to create a complex cannabis extract.
A Carbonated Liquid Oleoresin From A Cosolvent Butane/Propane/Co2 Extraction Performed on Cured Cannabis
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant.
HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.
Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.
Only 45 of these Vials were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
225 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.