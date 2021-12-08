Peanut Butter Breath Rind - Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract 1g
About this product
Its terpene profile is rich and captures the very essence of the cured cannabis plant. Like an orchestra, consisting of not just the big top notes, but instead holding the woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings as well. We strive to provide as much information as possible to you about our products, via a robust blog, online testing, and farm information all within easy access right on the website.
This Rind has over 90% Cannabinoids!
Rind is a more economical item in the @Extractioneering line-up but there are many people who prefer it to anything else available because of its sheer strength and flavour.
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with