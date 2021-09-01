Loading…
Eybna

Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Origin:
One of the most unique Skunk #1 phenotypes bred in the U.K during the late 1980s

Major Terpenes:
32.5% Myrcene
19.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Limonene
11.6% Alpha-Pinene
7.3% Humulene
5.7% Beta-Caryophyllene
3.5% Nerolidol
2.7% Linalool
1.5% Alpha-Bisabolol
0.7% Terpineol
2.9% Other terpenes

Scent:
Its powerful sour and rotten notes of stinky cheese are balanced by a full and earthy low flavor

Available Sizes:
50ml for 315$
250ml for 1262$

Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
