Eybna
Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
One of the most unique Skunk #1 phenotypes bred in the U.K during the late 1980s
Major Terpenes:
32.5% Myrcene
19.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Limonene
11.6% Alpha-Pinene
7.3% Humulene
5.7% Beta-Caryophyllene
3.5% Nerolidol
2.7% Linalool
1.5% Alpha-Bisabolol
0.7% Terpineol
2.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
Its powerful sour and rotten notes of stinky cheese are balanced by a full and earthy low flavor
Available Sizes:
50ml for 315$
250ml for 1262$
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!