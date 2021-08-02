Eybna
Trainwreck - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Mexican and Thai sativas cross bred with Afghani indicas
Major Terpenes:
30.9% Myrcene
14.6% Terpinolene
13.6% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.1% Ocimene
11.1% Alpha-Pinene
3.5% Humulene
3.4% Beta-Pinene
3.0% Alpha-Bisabolol
2.5% Limonene
1.0% Linalool
4.3% Other terpenes
Scent:
An elegant balance of fresh tropical sweet lime and a deep, spicy pine aroma
Available Sizes:
50ml for 337$
250ml for 1350$
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!