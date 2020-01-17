About this strain
Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.
Sherblato effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
