by Falcanna
At Falcanna we think every dabber has a favorite consistency and that’s why we make Cold Cured Sugar Wax for all the sugar fans. We carefully cure our cannabis in our cold humidity dialed rooms, from there we immediately freeze all the product to be used to make the Cold Cured Sugar Wax, this ensures high terpene output and optimal freshness. Always fully de-waxed and oozing with native terpene flavor in every sugary scoop.

Candy Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Kush and Space Queen. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Candy Queen has a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Candy Queen is 14.84% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Candy Queen effects include feeling happy, giggly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Falcanna, Candy Queen features flavors like sweet, apple, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a fruity aroma. The average price of Candy Queen typically ranges from $25-$35 per eighth. Candy Queen is a rare and exotic strain that will invigorate your mind and body with a euphoric high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.
