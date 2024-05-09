● 50% Indica / 50% Sativa

A cross between Pacific Blue and Gorilla Cookies. You don’t want to miss this one! And yes, she’s another Pacific Blue baby! We love PB so much and since it’s our most popular strain why not cross it with Gorilla Cookies. This chunky budded selection does not disappoint. Sea Monkey has a very specific smell - somewhere between a bouquet of roses and a newborn baby skunk. The flavor is very similar to Gorilla Cookies, and the intensity of the GC high carried over, making this a very potent smoke. This isn’t a high that creeps up on you, it's just inhale and hello! What we love about PB and her babies is that she passes on the uplifting, contented ‘everything is alright’ feeling that we seek out when trying to unwind in the evenings after a long day.

