The weed strain Sea Monkey is a cross of Gorilla Cookies and Pacific Blue. Grown by Washington brand Falcanna, this indica hybrid cross smells floral and skunky, with notes of dank roses. The Original Glue x GSC cross Gorilla Cookies dominates the smell, while the effect leans toward the super-chill Pacific Blue (Pre ‘98 Bubba Kuch x DJ Short’s Blueberry).
