Hybrid

4.7 175 reviews

Gorilla Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 175 reviews

Gorilla Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

Effects

Show all

121 people reported 956 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 26%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

175

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Cookies
Strain child
Seattle Summer
child

