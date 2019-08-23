About this product
We developed Feel Alive™ to utilize the natural benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) combined with curcumin to deliver a dietary supplement worthy of being utilized both by adults with active lifestyles and top competitive athletes.
Feel Alive™ hemp oil gel caps are created with a patent-pending water-soluble liquid, and contain 25mg of CBD each, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes.
This product contains 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per capsule and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Dosing can be customized according to desired specifications/outcomes.
Our gel caps push bioavailability to 3-5 times higher than cannabinoids delivered in oil, leading to enhanced biological response.
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
About this brand
We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE.
All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.