Lauren Vázquez is the Fired Up Lawyer. She is a cannabis business attorney and social entrepreneur who has worked for over a decade to end cannabis prohibition and advance alternatives to the failed war on drugs. Lauren has practiced cannabis business law since 2009 and entered private practice in 2011. She has advised numerous cannabis companies and organizations. Lauren is a Professor at Oaksterdam University and previously served as the National Deputy Director of Communications for the Marijuana Policy Project. In 2016, Lauren was a Senior Advisor and Statewide Organizer for the successful Prop 64 Campaign that legalized cannabis in California. Lauren started her reform work as a student activist in 2004 when she founded the UC Santa Barbara chapter of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Under her leadership, the chapter ran the successful Measure P campaign, Santa Barbara’s Lowest Police Priority Ordinance for adult marijuana use. As an undergrad, Lauren also worked with expert medical cannabis physician David Bearman, M.D., assisting with research and patient services. In 2006, National NORML named Lauren Student Activist of the Year. From 2006 to 2009 Lauren attended Santa Clara University’s School of Law where she studied with leading criminal defense attorney and medical cannabis advocate Gerald Uelmen. Lauren also interned with the Public Defender’s Office appearing on behalf of individuals in drug court. She continued her activism as President of the law school’s ACLU chapter and Co-chair of the Public Interest Social Justice Coalition. Shortly after graduating law school, Lauren founded the Silicon Valley chapter of Americans for Safe Access (ASA) helping to launch a $50 million cannabis industry in San Jose. She organized patients, community members, and industry leaders to lobby the city council to allow storefront dispensaries. She also worked as an associate with medical cannabis attorney James Anthony and was a legal researcher and political strategist for the medical cannabis consulting firm CannBe. In 2011, Lauren Vázquez launched her private practice as the Fired Up Lawyer. She also created the nation’s first and only pro bono legal clinic for medical cannabis patients at SPARC collective in San Francisco. Lauren has been invited to speak at cannabis events across the country and has made numerous media appearances advocating for drug policy reform. Over the last decade, Lauren has helped lead us out of the dark ages of cannabis prohibition into the brave new world of legalization.