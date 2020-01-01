First Medical Cannabis
About First Medical Cannabis
FIRST MEDICAL CANNABIS LLC., A purely Puerto Rican company. Born with the commitment to provide new alternatives to patients through the use of Medicinal Cannabis. Its directors and executive officers have vast experience in the Health Industry, to which they belong 30 years ago. This fusion of knowledge allows them to innovate and develop products based on the highest quality Medicinal Cannabis.
Available in
United States, Puerto Rico