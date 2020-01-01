 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  First Medical Cannabis

First Medical Cannabis

About First Medical Cannabis

FIRST MEDICAL CANNABIS LLC., A purely Puerto Rican company. Born with the commitment to provide new alternatives to patients through the use of Medicinal Cannabis. Its directors and executive officers have vast experience in the Health Industry, to which they belong 30 years ago. This fusion of knowledge allows them to innovate and develop products based on the highest quality Medicinal Cannabis.

Puerto Rico