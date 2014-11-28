About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.
The Effects:
Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.
The Effects:
Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
782 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.