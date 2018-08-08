Loading…
Fire OG Retractable Cartridge - Black Label

by Flav
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC.

Flavor Profile:
With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.

The Effects:
Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.

• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• USB charger included
• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver

Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Picture of Fire OG
Fire OG

Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

Fire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
783 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Flav
Flav
Shop products
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.