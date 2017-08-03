Loading…
Black Label Jack Herer Cartridge 1g

by Flav
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Sativa-dominant cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Up to 90% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Not unlike its namesake, this strain is unique. As you inhale the complex, earthy flavor with hints of pine and wood, you’ll quickly imagine yourself wandering into a dense forest.

The Effects:
A euphoric and clear-headed cerebral buzz that’s fittingly perfect for a writer needing inspiration or simply those looking for an energetic and uplifting experience.

• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread

Do Yourself a Flavor!

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,362 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.