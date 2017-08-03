About this product

Sativa-dominant cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Not unlike its namesake, this strain is unique. As you inhale the complex, earthy flavor with hints of pine and wood, you’ll quickly imagine yourself wandering into a dense forest.



The Effects:

A euphoric and clear-headed cerebral buzz that’s fittingly perfect for a writer needing inspiration or simply those looking for an energetic and uplifting experience.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Universal 510 thread



