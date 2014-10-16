Flav
White Widow Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from Landrace Brazilian sativa and Indian indica strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
A favorite of Amsterdam coffee shops, White Widow provides a unique flavor complexity with earthy woodiness, citrus, floral, and notes of vanilla all without the trip to Holland.
The Effects:
With its relaxing, but not overpowering body buzz, this strain is a nice daytime go-to.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
A favorite of Amsterdam coffee shops, White Widow provides a unique flavor complexity with earthy woodiness, citrus, floral, and notes of vanilla all without the trip to Holland.
The Effects:
With its relaxing, but not overpowering body buzz, this strain is a nice daytime go-to.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!