FlicWic
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About FlicWic
The Flic Wic is an innovative hemp wick dispenser that dispenses and extinguises hemp wick with just the flick of your thumb.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
The Flic Wic is an innovative hemp wick dispenser that dispenses and extinguises hemp wick with just the flick of your thumb.