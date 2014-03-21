Candy Cane by HiOak | Gold (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product
"Candy Cane, grown sustainably under the sun by HiOak in Humboldt County, is an Indica cross of AK-47, hybrid White Widow, and Mango. This cultivar offers long lasting euphoric effects while relaxing the body, with high amounts of Limonene (7.04mg/g), βCaryophyllene (6.40 mg/g), and αHumulene (1.70 mg/g).
Flow Kana’s ‘Relax’ line is made up of Indica and Indica-dominant craft strains cultivated by independent farmers in Northern California. Relax strains are great for chilling out, winding down and sleep. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Candy Cane effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
