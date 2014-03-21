About this product

"Candy Cane, grown sustainably under the sun by HiOak in Humboldt County, is an Indica cross of AK-47, hybrid White Widow, and Mango. This cultivar offers long lasting euphoric effects while relaxing the body, with high amounts of Limonene (7.04mg/g), βCaryophyllene (6.40 mg/g), and αHumulene (1.70 mg/g).



Flow Kana’s ‘Relax’ line is made up of Indica and Indica-dominant craft strains cultivated by independent farmers in Northern California. Relax strains are great for chilling out, winding down and sleep. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."