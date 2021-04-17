All Gas by Independent Farm | Gold (3.5g)
"This flower is grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Independent Farms in Humboldt County; a cross of Maui Landrace Pineapple Sativa and Sweet Skunk.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
All Gas OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
16% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
