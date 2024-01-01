  • 318 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington DC
Logo for the brand flowerz

flowerz

Cannabinoids you can feel
All categoriesDelta-8 THCCannabisHemp CBDEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

3 products
Product image for Karma Calming Caramels
Snack Foods
Karma Calming Caramels
by flowerz
Product image for Delta 9 THC Gummies – Sleep
Gummies
Delta 9 THC Gummies – Sleep
by flowerz
Product image for Delta 9 THC Gummies – Uplifting
Gummies
Delta 9 THC Gummies – Uplifting
by flowerz