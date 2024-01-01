  • 318 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington DC
Logo for the brand flowerz

flowerz

Cannabinoids you can feel
All categoriesDelta-8 THCCannabisHemp CBDEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

7 products
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Hawaiian Haze
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Hawaiian Haze
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Infused Pre Roll
Pre-rolls
Premium Delta 8 Infused Pre Roll
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Sour Special Sauce
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Sour Special Sauce
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Lifter
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Lifter
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Wedding Cake
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Wedding Cake
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Runtz
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Runtz
by flowerz
Product image for Premium Delta 8 Flower – Do-Si-Dos
Flower
Premium Delta 8 Flower – Do-Si-Dos
by flowerz