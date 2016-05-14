About this strain
Skunk Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!