Our farm has been producing award winning cannabis since 2013. Forever Dank Farms' exclusive strains have hit the Oregon Cannabis scene such as Multnomah Coma, Sister D and Pink Flamingo with exceptional terpene profiles. These strains along with the many others have received rave reviews time and time again. We tend to each plant from the time it's a baby to the time it's a fruiting female, each plant cared for with care and tenderness. The love carries through all the way through the finish! Cannabis and Healing We are always seeking to offer a broad array of cannabis geared to address illnesses and injuries that adult consumers might be trying to alleviate. Medical cannabis cultivation is how we began and now that adults can legally purchase it may be not for getting "stoned" but rather for ones over the counter needs. As an adult consumer you have the choice of many remarkable cannabis choices in Oregon's marketplace, we offer you to seek out Forever Dank. Cannabis culture can absolutely compliment ones life in a positive way, that's why we always say "Indulge Responsibly!" Our Promise to You Forever Dank promises to bring you quality cannabis. We promise to continue producing unique and effective genetics for you. From start to finish you will know the difference that is Forever Dank.