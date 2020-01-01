We were founded as Washington State approved recreational cannabis production, we've worked side-by-side with growers who've put our fixtures through the paces. They made sure they work. So we can stand behind them for you. Forever Green Indoors has a background in technology equipment, lighting, and grow science to bring together an experience to benefit the horticultural community. We are experts in energy efficient lighting who you can rely on to work with your local utilities to avoid costs through rebates and better infrastructure planning. We have many years of experience submitting project plans and achieving maximum results from energy rebates and grants. We're the horticultural tech company with a history in the industry you can trust. We have partnered with lighting and plant scientists to be able to bring you the most up-to-the-minute expertise in grow techniques, advances in grow lighting and relationships that will help give you the tools you need to succeed in your grow. FGI strives to be your trusted partner. We’ll free you up to focus on growing. We are always on the lookout for new products, solutions, and services to reduce operating cost and increase your revenue stream. We are also available to you for information on what is working, what isn't, and what growing practices best lend themselves to success with LED grow lights. Grow lighting has come a long way and adapting your own grow practices to work with the new technology can increase your chance of success. Forever Green Indoors has customers over many areas of horticulture but specialized knowledge for the emerging cannabis industry. FGI is a member of the NCIA, MJBA, CCSE and WMA. FGI is also an NW Trade Ally for utility rebates and incentives and a member of the American Lighting Association. FGI has won numerous awards for its lighting installations.