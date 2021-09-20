About this product
FUZED Blood Orange contains delicious rich terpene flavors catered to the vape connoisseur's liking
About this strain
Blood Orange
Blood Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
About this brand
FUZED
Fuzed is a naturally flavored, 0.5g disposable vape that is USB rechargeable and sure to satisfy the discerning flavor-seeking vape users. Its clean, compact design allows for discreet usage, while its ceramic heating coil ensures that every hit is full of consistent flavor and vapor.