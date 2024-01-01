We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Ganja Gold
Always Connoisseur Grade Premium Cannabis Products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
16 products
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula
by Ganja Gold
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Red Sativa Tarantula Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 14.33%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Lemon Cream King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 30.74%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 29.69%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Revolve (R:Evolve)
by Ganja Gold
Pre-rolls
Orange Creamsicle Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kiwi Garlic Green Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 35.34%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Creamsicle Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
Pre-rolls
Kiwi Garlic Tarantula Infused 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Tarantula Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 27.82%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula Rockstar OG Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 24.26%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Red Tarantula Sativa Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Red Tarantula Indica Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
THC 24.27%
CBD 0%
