We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Garden Remedies
The only woman-led & physician-led cannabis company in MA
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Hemp CBD
THC lotions, creams, & patches
28 products
Lotions
Lemon Verbana Bath Bomb 100mg
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Cucumber-Melon Bath Bomb by Dr. Karen's
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Enchanted Forest Bath Bomb
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Unscented Relief Lotion 4oz
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Energy Relief Lotion 4oz
by Garden Remedies
Balms
Strawberries & Cream Lip Balm
by Garden Remedies
THC 0.23%
Balms
Orange Breeze Lip Balm
by Garden Remedies
Lubricants & Oils
Lavender-Lilac Massage Oil 4oz
by Garden Remedies
Balms
Peppermint Lip Balm
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Garden Immersions Bamboo Bath Salts
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Lemon Plunge Bath Bomb by Dr. Karen's
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Lemon Plunge Bath Bomb by Dr. Karen's 2-pack
by Garden Remedies
THC 74.1%
Lotions
Garden Immersions Bamboo Bath Salts 8oz
by Garden Remedies
Balms
Dr. Karen's Bamboo Immersion Salts 132mg
by Garden Remedies
THC 132%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Lavender-Lilac Massage Oil 1oz
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Garden Immersions Bamboo Bath Salts 4oz
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Unscented Relief Lotion 1oz
by Garden Remedies
THC 1.99%
CBD 0.03%
Lotions
Energy Medicated Relief Lotion 90mg (1 oz.)
by Garden Remedies
THC 1.46%
CBD 0.7%
Balms
Orange Lime Lip Balm
by Garden Remedies
Lotions
Energy Relief Lotion 1oz
by Garden Remedies
Lubricants & Oils
Unscented Medicated Massage Oil 120mg (1oz)
by Garden Remedies
THC 2.12%
CBD 0.06%
Lubricants & Oils
Scented Energy Lotion Bar
by Garden Remedies
THC 80.58%
CBD 6.8%
Lubricants & Oils
Unscented Massage Oil 1oz
by Garden Remedies
Lubricants & Oils
Unscented Massage Oil 4oz
by Garden Remedies
1
2
Home
Brands
Garden Remedies
Catalog
Topicals